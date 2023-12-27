Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ED searches Surat SEZ-based Sharanam Jewels LLP on Fema violation charge

The limited liability partnership (LLP) firm is into import and export of gems and jewellery and in the last two years, it conducted transactions to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore, the central agency said

Enforcement Directorate, ED

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it recently searched the premises of a Surat-based LLP firm and entities linked to it for allegedly making "suspicious" outward remittances worth Rs 2,284 crore.
The locations of Sharanam Jewels LLP, based in the Surat SEZ (special economic zone), its promoter Avadh Harshad Yagnik, Vansh Marketing, a proprietorship concern of Ashik Patel and others in Ahmedabad and Surat in Gujarat and Dhubri in Assam were searched under sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the agency said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The probe was initiated on the basis of "credible" information that the said entities were involved in sending foreign exchange outside India "on a large scale" and that they made "suspicious" outward remittances amounting to Rs 2,284 crore on account of payment towards import settlement of invoices.
The limited liability partnership (LLP) firm is into import and export of gems and jewellery and in the last two years, it conducted transactions to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore, the central agency said.
"The entity, in its books of account, has shown closing stock to the tune of Rs 520 crore, however, on a physical verification, a meagre stock worth Rs 19.7 lakh was found," the ED said.
Sharanam Jewels LLP and its associate Vansh Marketing, with the help of other shell entities, provided "accommodation (hawala) entries" of more than Rs 5,000 crore to various people and entities through a web of complex transactions in the garb of imports and exports, it alleged.
The agency said it froze Rs 1.14 crore bank deposits of the searched entities during the searches.

Also Read

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS scheme dropped 60% in October

Outward remittances surge to $ 2.9 billion in May, shows RBI data

India's inward remittances in 2023 rise 12.3% to $125 billion: World Bank

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS rose 26% in Q2FY24, shows data

FEMA violation: HC upholds reduction in penalty on Rajasthan Royals owners

8 killed, several injured in road collisions due to dense fog across UP

Cabinet nod to open Consulate General of India in New Zealand's Auckland

India records 529 fresh Covid-19 infections, 3 deaths in 24 hours

India to match China in infra along borders within 2 years: Lt Gen Kalita

Amrit Bharat Express trains fare 15-17% higher, no concessional tickets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Fema Surat SEZs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon