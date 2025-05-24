Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 03:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
If Centre, states work together like team India, no goal impossible: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said if the Union government and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.

PM Narendra Modi at the meeting of NITI Aayog Governing Council

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said if the Union government and states work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.

Modi is chairing the 10th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog.

There is a need to increase the speed of development, he said.

"We have to increase the speed of development. If the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible," Niti Aayog in a post on X quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047'.

"Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian. When every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit. This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," Modi said.

 

The council, the apex body of Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of Niti Aayog.

It is the first major meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers of all states and lieutenant governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

