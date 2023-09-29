Asian Games: Manika Batra becomes 1st Indian singles player to reach TT QFs

Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra moved to the quarterfinals of the women's table tennis competition at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

She beat Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut by 4-2 (11-7, 6-11, 12-10, 11-13, 12-10, 11-6) in her round of 16 match-up. After the first four thrilling sets which made the scoreline level at 2-2, Batra beat Suthasini in the next two sets to secure the win.

As per the Olympics.com, she has become the first-ever Indian singles player to make it to the QFs of the Asian Games in table tennis. She will be playing Wang Yidi for a spot in the final four and an assured medal.

On the other hand, in the men's competition, veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manush Utpalbhai Shah and Manav Vikash Thakkar had contrasting results in their round of 16 matches.

While Achanta-Sathiya lost to Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin of China by 0-3 (5-11, 4-11, 7-11), Manush and Manav secured a tight fought 3-2 (3-11, 11-9, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8) over Singapore's Yew En Koen Pang and Izaac Quek Yong. Their next battle will be against top seeds Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim in quarters.

Sreeja Akula-Diya Chitale and Suthirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee will play their respective round of 16 women's doubles matches later today. Sathiyan and Achanta will also play their respective round of 16 matches in the men's singles competition.

The 10-member Indian table tennis squad, led by Sharat Kamal and Manika Batra, started its Hangzhou campaign from September 22 and table tennis competitions will conclude on October 2.

Indian table tennis squad:

-Men's teamSharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah

-Women's teamManika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Murkherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale

-Men's singlesSharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

-Women singlesManika Batra, Sreeja Akula

-Men's doublesSharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah

-Women's doublesSutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale

-Mixed doublesManika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai

-Men's reservesSFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty

-Women's reservesArchana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.