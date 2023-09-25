close
Asian Games 2023: India win gold in women's cricket, beat SL in final

India women clinched the first gold in cricket for India at the Asian Games 2023. Titas Sadhu with the ball and Smriti Mandhana with the bat shone for Women in Blue

India women cricket team win gold in Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

India women cricket team win gold in Asian Games 2023. Photo: X

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 3:12 PM IST
Topics : Asian Games Cricket Women cricket India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

