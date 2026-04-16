After Ganguly, Shane Watson partners with AI coaching platform Kabuni

Kabuni, an AI-powered sports technology platform redefining cricket training, on Thursday appointed former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson as one of its "Super Coaches".

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had joined hands with the UK based start up last year.

"This collaboration brings together Kabuni's cutting-edge technology with Watson's deep cricketing expertise, creating a powerful blend of data-driven insights and real-world experience for aspiring cricketers," said Kabuni in a statement.

The coaching platform is designed to transform traditional net practice by capturing player movement and ball tracking in real time, translating it into simple, actionable feedback.

"With its unique "1% improvement" approach, the system focuses on small, immediate corrections that lead to meaningful performance gains over time.

By integrating voice, video, and visual cues, Kabuni ensures that feedback is not just data-heavy but intuitive and easy to apply, particularly for young and developing players," the statement added.

On his association with Kabuni, Watson said: "What excites me about Kabuni is how it simplifies improvement. Cricket is a game of small margins, and the ability to identify and act on those 1% changes can make a huge difference. Kabuni brings clarity to training in a way that players at any level can understand and benefit from." Nimesh Patel, Founder & CEO, Kabuni, said: "Having Shane Watson join Kabuni as Super Coach is a huge milestone for us. His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with our technology, allows us to deliver a more complete and credible training ecosystem.

"Our goal has always been to 'put a professional coach in every player's kitbag', and this partnership brings us even closer to that vision.