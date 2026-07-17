Who is Slavko Vincic? The man tasked to officiate the ARG vs ESP WC final

In every FIFA World Cup final, there are 22 players chasing glory, two managers hoping to outwit each other, and one referee carrying the burden of avoiding controversy. This year, that responsibility belongs to Slovenia’s Slavko Vinčić. When Argentina take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, millions of eyes will follow Lionel Messi's bid to defend the title and Lamine Yamal's attempt to usher in a new era. Yet, quietly standing in the middle of the pitch will be a man whose decisions could shape the biggest match in world football. Vinčić, 46, has reached the pinnacle of refereeing, becoming the first Slovenian official to take charge of a FIFA World Cup final.

Who is Slavko Vinčić?

How he has managed the 2026 World Cup

During the current tournament, Vinčić has taken charge of three fixtures: Brazil's 1-1 group-stage draw against Morocco, Algeria's 2-1 victory over Jordan, and Mexico's 2-0 Round of 32 win against Ecuador.

His performances have reflected the measured style that has defined his career. Across those three matches, he has brandished seven yellow cards and just one red card, preferring to let games flow while maintaining firm control whenever discipline is required.

His broader career record tells a similar story. Across 18 major international outings — spanning the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, qualifiers, and the FIFA Club World Cup — Vinčić has averaged 25.1 fouls per game, showing 50 yellow cards, six red cards, and awarding five penalties.

A career built on football's biggest matches

Vinčić is no stranger to club football's grandest stages. He was the referee for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, as well as the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

His résumé also includes more than 50 UEFA Champions League matches, alongside high-stakes knockout fixtures across UEFA competitions and European Championship qualifiers. Those high-profile appointments established him as one of UEFA's most dependable assets, ultimately paving the way for FIFA's ultimate assignment.

What can Argentina and Spain expect?

Vinčić's numbers suggest he is a referee who prefers to let games flow rather than stopping play at every opportunity. Across 18 matches in the UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup, World Cup qualifiers and FIFA Club World Cup, he has averaged 25.1 fouls per game. During that period, he has shown 50 yellow cards and six red cards while awarding five penalties.

At the ongoing World Cup, Vinčić has officiated Brazil's 1-1 draw against Morocco, Algeria's 2-1 victory over Jordan and Mexico's 2-0 Round of 32 win over Ecuador.

Across those three matches, he has shown seven yellow cards and one red card, suggesting a measured approach before resorting to disciplinary action.

For Argentina and Spain, that could translate into an official willing to allow physical battles in midfield but one who will not hesitate to punish reckless tackles or persistent fouling. Players known for testing referees with tactical fouls or dissent are also unlikely to receive much leeway.

Vinčić's history with Argentina

The official has already played a part in one of the most memorable moments of Argentina's recent football history. He was the man in the middle when Lionel Scaloni’s side suffered a shock 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The result ended Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run and remains their last defeat in a World Cup match to date. Despite the historic upset, Vinčić's officiating attracted little controversy. He awarded Argentina an early penalty after Leandro Paredes was fouled inside the area, which Lionel Messi duly converted. Argentina recovered from that setback to lift the trophy in Qatar, and now return to another World Cup final with Vinčić once again in charge.

Why FIFA chose him