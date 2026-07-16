World Cup final's 20-minute half-time show: Will it disrupt match flow?

For the players contesting the Fifa World Cup final, half-time is usually a tightly managed 15-minute race against the clock.

There is little room for ceremony. Players must leave the field, recover physically, receive tactical instructions, undergo treatment, change equipment when required and return in time for the second half.

At MetLife Stadium on Sunday, that familiar routine could be disrupted by something unprecedented at a World Cup: a full-scale half-time performance staged on the pitch.

Fifa is targeting an interval of around 20 minutes for the final, with an 11-minute show curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The line-up is expected to include Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Madonna, Burna Boy, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus, along with characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets.

Yet, behind the scale and spectacle lies an important sporting question: can football’s biggest match absorb an extended entertainment break without losing its rhythm?

The proposed interval would be only about five minutes longer than the standard break allowed under the Laws of the Game. But the challenge is not merely the duration of the performance. A stage must be erected on the pitch, the artists must perform, the equipment must be removed and the playing surface must be cleared before the teams can return.

In a match in which momentum, concentration and physical readiness could determine the world champion, those additional minutes may carry greater significance than they appear to on paper.

What do football’s rules say about half-time?

The International Football Association Board (Ifab), which writes the game’s laws, states that the half-time interval must not exceed 15 minutes.

The duration may be changed only with the referee’s permission.

That provision gives the match officials some flexibility, but an extension remains highly unusual in elite football. Players, coaching staff and match-day operations are all conditioned around the traditional 15-minute interval.

For the World Cup final, Fifa has said the performance itself will last 11 minutes but has not officially confirmed the total break. Multiple sources have indicated that organisers are working towards a restart within approximately 20 minutes.

That would require a tightly choreographed operation.

If the show uses all 11 minutes, only around nine minutes would remain for constructing and dismantling the stage, moving performers and equipment, checking the pitch and positioning both teams for the restart.

Any delay in one part of the operation could push the interval beyond the intended target.

How the World Cup final break compares Event Usual interval Reported half-time duration Entertainment format Regular football match Up to 15 minutes 15 minutes No major on-field show Fifa World Cup 2026 final Up to 15 minutes under Ifab laws Target of around 20 minutes 11-minute show on the pitch 2025 Club World Cup final Up to 15 minutes ordinarily Just over 24 minutes Stage positioned in the stands 2024 Copa America final Up to 15 minutes ordinarily Around 26 minutes Shakira performed during the interval NFL regular-season match 13 minutes 13 minutes Limited entertainment Super Bowl 13 minutes ordinarily Commonly 20-30 minutes Large-scale on-field production

Why five extra minutes could matter

A five-minute extension may appear modest compared with the prolonged intervals seen in American football. The difference lies in how the two sports operate.

NFL players are accustomed to frequent stoppages, specialist substitutions and segmented periods of action. The Super Bowl’s extended half-time show has also become an established part of the event.

ALSO READ: Will Fifa punish Argentina before Spain final over Falklands banner? Football is built around two almost uninterrupted 45-minute periods. Players are trained to manage their effort across that continuous rhythm, with half-time serving as a brief reset rather than a prolonged intermission.

An extended pause could affect players in different ways.

A team controlling the match before half-time may feel that its momentum has been interrupted. A side under pressure could benefit from additional time to recover and reorganise. Players carrying minor injuries may welcome the longer treatment window, while others could find it harder to maintain physical sharpness.

Coaching staffs may have to introduce more detailed re-warm-up routines inside the dressing room or near the tunnel. Players are likely to remain active rather than seated for the entire interval, particularly if the restart is delayed beyond 20 minutes.

The challenge becomes greater because teams may not know exactly when they will be called back to the pitch. A normal half-time countdown is predictable. A live performance involving multiple artists and temporary infrastructure creates more variables.

A World Cup first, but not Fifa’s first experiment

The final will be the first World Cup match to feature a formal half-time show, but Fifa tested the concept at the 2025 Club World Cup final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

That match was also held at MetLife Stadium.

Tems, J Balvin and Doja Cat performed during an interval that lasted slightly more than 24 minutes. Importantly, the stage was positioned high in the stands rather than on the playing surface.

That reduced the logistical burden around the pitch. There was no need to build and remove a major platform from the field before the players could return.

The World Cup final plan is more ambitious.

By placing the stage on the pitch, Fifa can create a more visually powerful performance for the stadium audience and global television coverage. It also introduces concerns around construction time, equipment movement and the condition of the playing surface.

MetLife Stadium’s previous experience gives organisers a useful operational template, but the stakes will be considerably higher. The Club World Cup final was a major match; the World Cup final is the most watched and scrutinised fixture in international football.

Shakira performing during 2026 Fifa World Cup 2026. Photo: AP | PTI A delay that might have been treated as a novelty during the earlier tournament could become a source of controversy if either finalist feels the interruption affected the match.

What happened during Shakira’s Copa America show?

The most relevant football precedent came during the 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium.

Shakira performed at half-time, extending the interval to around 26 minutes before the second half began.

The decision attracted attention because the tournament had otherwise enforced the standard interval. Coaches and players were required to wait significantly longer than usual, and the extended pause became part of the discussion surrounding the final.

The incident demonstrated the central challenge of combining football with a major entertainment production: the advertised length of the musical performance does not represent the full interruption.

Artists must enter and leave, sound and lighting systems must be positioned, the stage must be prepared and the pitch must be cleared. Even a tightly produced show can add several minutes beyond its running time.

The Copa America final also showed that football authorities are willing to alter established match routines for commercial and entertainment purposes during showpiece events.

Fifa’s reported 20-minute target suggests it wants to avoid a repeat of the longer Copa America delay. Whether that target is realistic will depend on how quickly the temporary stage can be assembled and removed.

Why the Super Bowl model cannot simply be copied

The Super Bowl has made the half-time show one of the most valuable entertainment slots in global broadcasting.

Its performances routinely involve elaborate staging, complex lighting, large groups of dancers and headline artists. NFL players commonly remain off the field for between 20 and 30 minutes during the show, far longer than the strict 13-minute interval used during the regular season.

But the extended break is expected.

Teams know before the match that the interval will be prolonged. Coaches build it into their preparation, while players conduct structured warm-ups before returning.

The football World Cup has no such tradition.

The players in Sunday’s final will have spent their careers treating the half-time interval as a short tactical and recovery window. Even with advance warning, the change presents an unfamiliar competitive condition in the most important match of their lives.

There is also a difference in playing surfaces. A football pitch must remain clear and consistent for a game involving continuous ball movement. Temporary platforms, equipment and large production teams must be removed without damaging the turf or leaving debris.

The Super Bowl shows that an extended interval can become an accepted part of a major sporting event. It does not prove that the same format can be inserted into football without consequences.

Can the performance fit into 20 minutes?

The planned 11-minute performance leaves organisers with a demanding timetable.

The stage must be moved into position immediately after the first-half whistle. Performers and technical personnel must enter, the show must begin on schedule and all equipment must be removed quickly afterwards.

The process must also account for television requirements, safety checks and communication between match officials, broadcasters and the two teams.

A delay of only two or three minutes at any stage could stretch the break closer to the 24-minute interval seen at the Club World Cup final.

Fifa’s task is further complicated by the size of the announced line-up. Bringing together global pop stars, musicians, a children’s chorus and television characters within an 11-minute production will require rapid transitions.

The show may use pre-positioned elements or a compact stage design to save time. Even then, taking the structure off the field may be more difficult than bringing it on.

The referee will ultimately need confirmation that the pitch is safe and both teams are ready before restarting the game.

Will one team benefit more?

The effect of an extended break may depend on the first-half score and pattern.

A team leading comfortably could use the additional time to recover and reinforce its defensive plan. It could also lose the intensity that allowed it to dominate.

A side trailing at half-time would gain extra minutes for tactical adjustments, treatment and emotional recovery. Coaches could analyse the opposition’s structure in greater detail and communicate more changes than the standard interval allows.

The longer pause may therefore act as an unintended competitive variable.

Suppose one finalist finishes the first half applying sustained pressure. The show could interrupt that momentum and allow the opponent to reset. Conversely, a team physically exhausted by pressing may receive a valuable recovery period.

Neither effect would automatically make the format unfair because both sides would receive the same interval. Yet equal time does not necessarily produce an equal sporting impact.

Football’s momentum is shaped by circumstances. The state of the match at the interval will determine whether the extra minutes feel like an advantage or an obstacle.

The commercial logic behind the spectacle

The planned show reflects Fifa’s effort to turn the World Cup final into an entertainment event extending beyond the match itself.

Coldplay’s Martin has curated a line-up designed to reach audiences across continents and musical genres. The inclusion of Bieber, Shakira, BTS, Madonna and Burna Boy gives the programme enormous global appeal.

The event is being produced by Global Citizen. Artists are reportedly not receiving performance fees.

The show is also tied to the Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.

This gives the ceremony a philanthropic purpose alongside its commercial and broadcasting value.

For Fifa, the attraction is clear. The Super Bowl has demonstrated how a half-time performance can become a cultural event in its own right, drawing viewers who may not otherwise watch the match.

The risk is that the entertainment becomes more intrusive than complementary.

A test that could reshape future World Cups

Sunday’s half-time show will be judged on two separate standards.

As an entertainment production, it will be measured by its scale, performances and global audience. As part of a football match, it will be assessed by whether the second half begins smoothly and whether players or coaches feel the extended interval affected the contest.

A 20-minute break completed without operational problems could encourage Fifa to repeat the concept at future tournaments.

A prolonged delay, damaged pitch or visible loss of player readiness could strengthen arguments that football’s traditional interval should remain untouched.

The governing body is trying to insert a Super Bowl-style spectacle into a sport whose rhythm has developed around a short and predictable break.

That collision between tradition and entertainment will play out on the biggest possible stage.

The artists will have 11 minutes to deliver the show. Fifa may have only a few additional minutes to prove that the World Cup final can accommodate it without changing the match itself.