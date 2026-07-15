FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina's rollercoaster road to the semi-final

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been anything but straightforward. The defending champions have repeatedly flirted with elimination, surrendered winning positions and been pushed to their limits, yet they continue to find a way. Lionel Scaloni's side has combined moments of brilliance with remarkable resilience, reaching another World Cup semifinal where England now awaits.

Scaloni's enduring legacy

ALSO READ: World Cup SF: Argentina vs England preview, prediction, head-to-head, stats Nearly eight years into his tenure, Lionel Scaloni has transformed Argentina into one of the country's greatest footballing generations. After ending a 28-year trophy drought, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and lifting two Copa América titles, Scaloni has already secured his place among Argentina's most successful coaches.

When asked about his team's legacy during this tournament, Scaloni pointed to an emotional viral video of a young Argentine fan celebrating the team's comeback win over Egypt.

"We play football to see these things. If this team has a legacy, it's that tomorrow, kids like that believe they can play for Argentina one day." For Scaloni, inspiring the next generation has become just as important as collecting silverware.

A campaign built on resilience

Argentina's path to the semifinals has rarely been comfortable. Rather than dominating opponents from start to finish, La Albiceleste have repeatedly shown an ability to survive adversity.

Their title defence has featured dramatic comebacks, late winners and extra-time victories, proving that experience and composure often matter as much as attacking flair.

Close call against Cape Verde

Argentina nearly suffered one of the biggest shocks of the tournament in the Round of 32 against World Cup debutants Cape Verde.

The underdogs pushed the defending champions to the brink before Scaloni's side escaped elimination, underlining that every knockout match would demand maximum concentration.

The scare served as an early warning that no opponent could be underestimated.

Comeback of champions against Egypt

The Round of 16 produced arguably Argentina's greatest escape. Egypt stunned the defending champions by racing into a 2-0 lead with barely 11 minutes remaining, leaving Argentina on the verge of elimination.

But true to their championship pedigree, Scaloni's men mounted a sensational comeback.

Cristian Romero began the revival before Lionel Messi redeemed an earlier missed penalty by finding the net. Enzo Fernandez then completed the turnaround with a dramatic late winner, sealing an unforgettable 3-2 victory and extending Argentina's remarkable winning run.

The comeback reinforced one defining trait of this side, they simply refuse to surrender.

Quarterfinal drama against Switzerland

Argentina's quarterfinal against Switzerland followed a familiar script.

Alexis Mac Allister headed home Lionel Messi's corner early in the first half, allowing Argentina to control large periods of the contest. Switzerland, however, remained patient and eventually punished a rare defensive lapse through Dan Ndoye's equaliser.

Even after Breel Embolo's controversial second yellow card reduced Switzerland to 10 men, Argentina struggled to make their numerical advantage count. Messi came close on multiple occasions but unusually failed to deliver the decisive moment.

ALSO READ: Spain dismantle France in semis to reach first World Cup final since 2010 Instead, it was Julian Alvarez who stepped up. The striker curled a stunning strike into the top corner in the 112th minute to restore Argentina's lead before Lautaro Martinez finished off a counterattack in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 extra-time victory.

For once, the spotlight belonged to Argentina's supporting cast rather than Messi.

Messi still leads, but others are stepping up

Although Lionel Messi remains Argentina's creative heartbeat, this World Cup has highlighted the squad's growing depth.

Mac Allister delivered in the quarterfinal, Alvarez produced the tournament's defining goal, while Lautaro Martinez provided the finishing touch.

Scaloni's side no longer depends solely on its captain, an encouraging sign as the competition reaches its decisive stages.

The DNA of champions

One word has followed Argentina throughout the tournament: suffering. Every knockout victory has required immense mental strength, and Scaloni believes those struggles have become part of the team's identity.

"To make the World Cup semi-finals you have to suffer. Ultimately we always find the solutions."

Julian Alvarez echoed the sentiment after Switzerland. "Sometimes it's our turn to suffer, but we know we will fight until the end. As long as we win, it's fine."

ALSO READ: England-Argentina tops France-Spain in ticket pull despite lower team value Argentina have embraced difficult moments rather than feared them, repeatedly finding answers under immense pressure.

England await in a blockbuster semifinal

Argentina's reward is a heavyweight semifinal against England, renewing one of international football's fiercest rivalries.

The meeting carries decades of footballing history, from Diego Maradona's iconic performances to memorable knockout encounters between the two nations. Remarkably, it will also mark Lionel Messi's first World Cup meeting with England.

Scaloni has attempted to downplay the occasion. "This is just a football game. We are playing against a very tough opponent with an excellent coach."

Yet Argentina face an enormous challenge. They have played 120 minutes in two of their last three knockout matches and will have only three days to recover before facing an England side full of confidence.

Still, if this World Cup has demonstrated anything, it is that Argentina thrive when tested. Their journey to the semifinals has been defined not by perfection, but by resilience, belief and an unwavering refusal to give up, qualities they hope will carry them one step closer to defending their world title.