PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The UP Yoddhas are set for PKL 2025 with a well-crafted squad aiming to finally snag the elusive trophy after several seasons as perennial contenders. Investing at auction in raiding star Guman Singh (Rs 1.073 crore) and versatile overseas additions such as Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi and Dong Geon Lee, UP have depth and international talent across positions.
However, they have kept a strong retained core — defenders Sumit, Ashu Singh, Sahul Kumar, and raiders Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, and Gagana Gowda — ensuring continuity and chemistry. With a solid defensive backbone, a dynamic raiding line-up, and playoff experience, UP Yoddhas look like genuine threats to go all the way in 2025.
PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full squad
Sumit, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin, Keshav Kumar, Mahender Singh, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Vinay Rane, Ronak
PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 30, 2025
|Match 3
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 01, 2025
|Match 7
|Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 05, 2025
|Match 16
|Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 26
|UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|Match 31
|UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 16, 2025
|Match 35
|UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 22, 2025
|Match 46
|Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 25, 2025
|Match 49
|Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 29, 2025
|Match 53
|UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 03, 2025
|Match 61
|Dabang Delhi K.C. vs UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 65
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 06, 2025
|Match 68
|UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 09, 2025
|Match 74
|Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 13, 2025
|Match 82
|U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 14, 2025
|Match 84
|UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 90
|UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 17, 2025
|Match 93
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 23, 2025
|Match 107
|UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will UP Yoddhas play their first match in PKL 2025?
UP Yoddhas will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Telugu Titans on August 30 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will UP Yoddhas play in PKL 2025?
UP Yoddhas will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch the live telecast of UP Yoddhas matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of UP Yoddhas will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of UP Yoddhas matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of UP Yoddhas will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.