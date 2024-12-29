Business Standard

PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final live streaming details

PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final live streaming details

Patna Pirates will aim to secure their record-extending fourth PKL title when they face Haryana Steelers in the PKL 2024 final on Sunday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

After 132 thrilling league matches and four high-stakes playoff games, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 has reached its ultimate showdown. On Sunday, December 29, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will witness the clash of two formidable teams as Haryana Steelers take on Patna Pirates in the grand finale.
 
For the Haryana Steelers, this match is a golden opportunity to etch their name in PKL history by securing their first-ever championship title. They are one of the best defensive sides in the tournament, and with the number one defender of PKL 2024 on their side, they will try to end their trophy drought on Sunday.
 
 
On the other hand, the Patna Pirates, the most successful team in PKL history, will look to further solidify their legacy by adding another trophy to their already illustrious cabinet. While Haryana have a better win-loss record this season, Patna boast PKL 2024’s number one and number five raiders, Devank Dalal (296 raid points) and Ayan Lohchab (181 raid points), respectively. In addition, their skipper, Ankit Jaglan, has the joint-most points in defence this season—77 tackle points—making them strong contenders to walk away with the silverware today.
 
PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final probable playing 7
 
Haryana Steelers (Probable): Naveen, Vinay, Shivam Patare, Sanjay, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Shadloui

Patna Pirates (Probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit
 
PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final: Head-to-head record
 
In head-to-head records, Haryana Steelers lead Patna Pirates by 7 wins to 5.
  • Total matches: 13
  • Haryana Steelers won: 7
  • Patna Pirates won: 5
  • Ties: 1

PKL 2024 Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates final match live streaming and telecast details

When is the final of PKL 2024 between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates? 
The final of PKL 2024 between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 29.
 
Where will the final of PKL 2024 between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates be played? 
The PKL 2024 final between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.  When will the final of PKL 2024 between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will begin?  The final of PKL 2024 between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates will begin at 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the PKL 2024 final between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates on December 29 in India? 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 final between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates on December 29, live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the PKL 2024 final between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates on December 29 in India? 
The live streaming of the PKL 2024 final between the Haryana Steelers and Patna Pirates on December 29 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

