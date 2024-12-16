Business Standard
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 playoffs format, teams who can qualify, scenarios, and chances

PKL 2024 playoffs format, teams who can qualify, scenarios, and chances

While Haryana Steelers have already booked their place in the playoffs, they are just one win away from confirming a top-two finish in the points table in PKL 2024

PKL 2024

PKL 2024

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 4:49 PM IST
The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL 2024) has officially entered the end-game stage, as only 18 matches are left to go in the group stages. So far, the Haryana Steelers are the only team to have booked their place in the playoffs, while three teams—Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Giants, and Bengaluru Bulls—are officially eliminated, leaving eight teams still in the hunt for the five remaining playoff spots. The intensity of the battle for playoffs can be understood from the fact that the point difference between the team in the second spot and the team in the seventh spot is just seven. However, which five teams are the frontrunners in securing the remaining spots, and how does the playoff format of PKL 2024 work? Let’s take a look.
 
 
PKL 2024: Frontrunners in the race to playoffs 
While Haryana Steelers (78 points) have already booked their place in the playoffs, they are just one win away from confirming a top-two finish, and given the form they are in, they are well poised to achieve that.
 
Dabang Delhi (66 points), UP Yoddhas (64 points), Patna Pirates (63 points), and U Mumba (61 points) are all well within reach of a confirmed spot in the playoffs, but they will try to win their remaining games to secure a top-two finish, which will allow them to play the semifinals directly.  ALSO READ: PKL 2024, December 16 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details
 
The toughest battle will be for the number six spot, with Telugu Titans (60 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (59 points), and Puneri Paltan (54 points) battling it out in their remaining games. Technically, Bengal Warriors (40 points) also stand an outside chance, but they not only have to win their remaining games but also hope that Telugu Titans, Puneri Paltan, and Jaipur Pink Panthers end up losing all their remaining games.
 
So far, Tamil Thalaivas (40 points), Gujarat Giants (35 points), and Bengaluru Bulls (19 points) are the only teams to be officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs.
 
PKL 2024: Points table 

More From This Section

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 playoffs full schedule, live time, teams qualified, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba and Haryana Steelers through to the playoffs with dominant wins

PKL 2024 December 10 highlights

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Jaipur thrash Gujarat; Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 30-26; Haryana humiliate Titans 46-25

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Gujarat Giants shock U Mumba; Patna Pirates beat Jaipur 38-28

Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tie Points
1 Haryana Steelers (Q) 20 15 5 0 78
2 Dabang Delhi K.C. 19 10 5 4 66
3 U.P. Yoddhas 19 10 6 3 64
4 Patna Pirates 18 11 6 1 63
5 U Mumba 19 10 7 2 61
6 Telugu Titans 20 11 9 0 60
7 Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 10 7 2 59
8 Puneri Paltan 19 8 8 3 54
9 Tamil Thalaivas (E) 19 6 12 1 40
10 Bengal Warriors 18 5 10 3 40
11 Gujarat Giants (E) 19 5 12 2 35
12 Bengaluru Bulls (E) 19 2 16 1 19
 
PKL 2024: Playoffs format 
As per the playoff format for PKL 2024, the teams finishing in the top two positions on the points table will directly qualify for the semifinals, while teams finishing from number three to six will qualify for the eliminators.
 
In the eliminators, the team finishing third will play the team finishing sixth in eliminator one, while teams finishing fourth and fifth will face each other in eliminator two.
 
The winners of the two eliminators will then face the teams finishing first and second on the points table in the two semifinals. Finally, the winners of those two semifinals will face each other in the final for ultimate glory.

PKL 2024 playoffs live streaming and telecast details

When will the playoffs of PKL 2024 begin? 
The playoffs of PKL 2024 will begin on Thursday, December 26, with two eliminators at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.
 
When will the semifinals of PKL 2024 take place? 
The semifinals of PKL 2024 will take place on Friday, December 27, at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.
 
When will the final of PKL 2024 take place? 
The final of PKL 2024 will take place on Sunday, December 29, at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Complex, Pune.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 playoff matches in India? 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 playoff matches live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 playoff matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2024 playoff matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 

Also Read

PKL 2024 December 16 matches

PKL 2024, December 16 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

Pawan Sehrawat

PKL 2024: Pawan Sehrawat's heroics lead Telugu Titans past Gujarat Giants

PKL 2024 December 14 schedule

PKL 2024, December 14 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024 December 13 matches

PKL 2024, December 13 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL 2024, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi earn crucial 33-27 victory over Telugu Titans

Topics : Haryana Steelers Dabang Delhi UP Yoddha Patna Pirates U Mumba Telugu Titans Jaipur Pink Panthers Puneri Paltan Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon