One in four AI learners from non-tech backgrounds in India: Report

One in every four Indians learning artificial intelligence (AI) now comes from a non-technical background and one in five belongs to Tier-II cities, a new study has found, indicating that AI is rapidly evolving from a specialist technology skill into a mainstream workforce capability and reshaping careers across industries.

According to the India AI Workforce Report 2026, released by AI-native technology company Scaler on Thursday, nearly 25 per cent of AI learners come from non-engineering fields, while around 50 per cent of AI-enabled career outcomes are emerging outside traditional engineering roles.

The study, based on data from 11,444 professionals across India, claimed that AI is becoming a workforce-wide capability, with professionals across industries using it to improve productivity, accelerate career progression and create new opportunities.

"AI is no longer a tool only for software engineers and technology teams. While much of the global discourse around AI focuses on the threat of job losses, the analysis suggests it is creating opportunities rather than destroying jobs. The technology is becoming a catalyst for career growth," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler.

The report revealed that AI upskilling has led to an average salary increase of 147 per cent across experience levels. Early-career professionals reported the highest percentage gains, with salary growth averaging 155 per cent. Professionals with six to nine years of experience saw average compensation increase by 140 per cent, while those with nine to 12 years of experience reported average salaries touching ₹38 lakh annually after AI upskilling.

It was also found to be reshaping India's leadership pipeline, as 27 per cent of those with AI knowledge attained leadership roles, including engineering, data science and data engineering leadership positions. Learners moving into leadership positions were also found to command some of the highest salaries, with vice-presidents, CXOs and engineering leaders earning average annual compensation of around ₹33 lakh after AI-focused learning.

Software engineering remains the most common AI career outcome, accounting for nearly 35 per cent of placements and career transitions. Consulting has emerged as another major beneficiary of AI adoption, with the share of consulting outcomes nearly doubling from 3.1 per cent among learners to 5.65 per cent among post-upskilling professional outcomes.

Beyond career growth, the study also found a significant democratisation of AI talent across the country. While Bengaluru continues to lead India's AI ecosystem with 19 per cent of learners, followed by Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai, the AI talent pipeline is expanding significantly into smaller cities.

"Nearly one in five AI learners now comes from Tier-II cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Patna, Indore, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Nagpur. Access to AI education and remote work opportunities is helping bridge the historical gap between metropolitan and non-metropolitan talent pools," the report stated.

The study also highlighted the growing role of women in India's AI economy. Women are steadily leveraging AI skills to break into technology and business roles that were previously less accessible. Women professionals who transitioned into AI-enabled careers reported an average salary increase of 145 per cent.

Women working as quality assurance engineers reported salary jumps of as much as 574 per cent following AI upskilling. Significant gains were also recorded among women in engineering leadership, machine learning engineering, backend engineering and data science roles. They were also found to be helping expand AI's influence across non-engineering functions.

The report argued that India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a global AI talent powerhouse due to its large technology workforce, thriving digital ecosystem and young population eager to embrace new skills. AI learning is creating a workforce that is more diverse, more inclusive and capable of driving innovation across industries.

"What excites us most about the study is that the real transformation is taking root in Tier-II cities, among women professionals and across functions far beyond engineering. AI is creating new pathways to opportunity, accelerating career growth and enabling professionals to command stronger compensation outcomes," Saxena added.