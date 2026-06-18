At G7 Summit, PM Modi says access to AI must be broad and inclusive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said access to critical artificial intelligence (AI) technologies must be broad and inclusive, and called for global structures to govern AI while ensuring its benefits reach countries across the Global South.

Addressing the Group of Seven (G7) Summit’s outreach session on the “safe, rapid and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence”, Modi said AI should become an inclusive tool rather than a divisive one.

Modi’s remarks come amid growing global debate over access to advanced AI models, including recent restrictions by the United States on access to certain frontier AI systems for foreign nationals on national security grounds.

“Access to these critical AI technologies must be broad and inclusive,” Modi said. “All democratic nations should have access to such AI models so that they can protect their critical information infrastructure and counter growing cyber threats.”

The Prime Minister said frontier AI models are creating unprecedented possibilities in cybersecurity. However, he cautioned that no country could be fully secure in cyberspace unless all nations were secure.

“India has always viewed cyberspace as a global public good,” he said.

Modi outlined a framework for balancing safety, speed and efficiency in AI deployment. He called for the development of AI systems that are “safe by design”, arguing that safety should be a foundational element rather than an afterthought.

He also advocated common standards, testing frameworks and regulatory sandboxes to ensure that innovation and governance progress simultaneously.

“For AI deployment, we should develop common standards, testing frameworks and regulatory sandboxes so that innovation and governance move forward together,” Modi said.

Drawing parallels with sectors such as civil aviation and maritime transport, he said globally accepted rules had benefited all countries and a similar approach was needed for AI governance.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for stronger international cooperation to tackle deepfakes, misinformation and cyber fraud.

“We should promote technologies like watermarks to protect against deepfakes,” he said, adding that AI must expand human potential, empower human choice and protect human dignity.

Describing AI as one of the most transformative technologies ever created, Modi said it was accelerating scientific research, improving governance and creating opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare and education.

“But the real test of AI is not how powerful our machines become, but how much it empowers common people,” he said.

Referring to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February, Modi said New Delhi had proposed the MANAV vision for human-centric AI development.

He also cited Pope Leo’s recent message on AI, which emphasised human values, inclusivity and meaningful human control as guiding principles for technological development.

“India’s MANAV vision and the Pope’s message express the same foundational principle — that humans should remain at the centre of technology, however advanced it may be,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of protecting children as AI technologies become more widespread. While AI could help provide education in mother tongues, foster creativity and personalise learning, it could also expose children to misinformation, deepfakes and exploitation if adequate safeguards were not put in place.

“The difference is not about technology, but about values, design and governance,” Modi said. “We need to make digital space a playground for learning for children, not a tool of manipulation.”