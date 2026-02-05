Apple's iOS 26.3 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones

Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.3 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.3 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.3 beta cycle. The upcoming iOS 26.3 is expected to include updates to the wallpaper gallery, a tool for transitioning from an ‌iPhone‌ to an Android device, notification forwarding feature on third-party accessories, and more.

iOS 26.3 update: What to expect

Apple has already introduced several changes across earlier iOS 26.3 beta builds, offering a glimpse at what users can expect from the upcoming update. These include:

Transfer from iPhone to Android: As seen in the developer beta, iOS 26.3 may add support for a smoother iOS-to-Android switching experience. The feature reportedly lets users place their iPhone near an Android device to start the transfer. After the two devices are connected, users can select data such as photos, messages, notes, apps, passwords, contacts, and more to move across.

New weather wallpaper: Apple has refreshed the iPhone wallpaper gallery by adding a dedicated weather section. Previously grouped under “Weather & Astronomy,” the two categories are now split into separate rows. The first iOS 26.3 beta introduces three new weather wallpapers, all of which retain the live feature that reflects real-time weather conditions based on the user’s current location.

Third party access: The update may bring a new interface designed to meet upcoming EU rules that require Apple to allow third-party devices to access iPhone notifications. Despite Apple’s concerns over privacy and security, the update is expected to add a Notification Forwarding option under Settings > Notifications, letting users select a third-party accessory to receive forwarded alerts, one device at a time.

Limit precise location: Apple has announced that iPhones using its in-house modem — including the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air — will receive a new “Limit precise location” option with iOS 26.3. This setting reduces the amount of location data shared with mobile networks to improve privacy. The feature will work only with supported carriers, which currently include Boost Mobile in the US, Telekom in Germany, and EE and BT in the UK, among others.

RCS end-to-end encryption: As reported by 9To5Mac, Apple is updating iOS 26.3 on end-to-end encryption support for RCS messages in the Messages app. While Apple has not confirmed whether iOS 26.3 will enable the feature.

App Store ad design: Apple may come up with a new look for sponsored App Store search results. The familiar blue background used to highlight ads appears to be removed, making promoted listings resemble organic results more closely. Apple has not confirmed whether the change will roll out more widely.

iOS 26.3 update: Eligible iPhone models