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Google Search's AI Mode now helps you book restaurant reservations in India

Google's AI Mode in India can now help users find and book restaurant reservations, handling preferences and showing real-time availability across multiple platforms

Google Search’s AI Mode now helps you book restaurant reservations in India

Google Search’s AI Mode now helps you book restaurant reservations in India (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

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Google has started rolling out new capabilities to its AI Mode in Search in India that focus on helping users book restaurant reservations more easily. The feature allows users to search, compare and reserve tables through a single query instead of switching between multiple apps or websites. For this, Google has partnered with the likes of Swiggy, Zomato and EazyDiner.
 
AI Mode in Search works as a conversational search tool, showing detailed, AI-generated responses directly on the results page while also surfacing real-time availability from different platforms.

AI Mode now helps with restaurant bookings

With the update, users can now ask more detailed and specific queries when looking to book a table. For example, instead of simply searching for “restaurants near me,” users can include multiple preferences such as number of people, date, time, location and type of cuisine.
 
 
AI Mode then processes this request and scans across different platforms to find available options in real time. It presents a list of restaurants that match the criteria, along with available reservation slots. Users are then directed to the booking page to complete the reservation. Google said that it removes the need to manually check multiple apps or websites, making the process quicker and more streamlined.
 

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How it works behind the scenes

According to Google, the feature relies on a combination of systems working together. Google said that the feature uses its AI models along with live web browsing capabilities of Project Mariner, direct brand integrations on Search to gather up-to-date information. It also pulls data from its Knowledge Graph and integrates with services like Google Maps. In India, Google said that the system connects with platforms such as EazyDiner, Swiggy and Zomato to access restaurant listings and availability.

Expansion of AI features in India

This update is part of a broader expansion of AI-driven features in Search. Recently, Google has also introduced support for more Indian languages in its Search Live feature, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Additionally, the company has updated shopping features within AI Mode, making it more conversational and easier to use while browsing products.
 

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

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