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Google Pixel 11 may get Samsung's latest display tech before Apple iPhones

Google's Pixel 11 series will reportedly debut with Samsung's anticipated M16 OLED panels, potentially bringing display upgrades to its next flagship lineup

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 (Representative image)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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Google’s next-generation Pixel 11 series could bring a notable display upgrade, with a new report suggesting the devices may use Samsung’s upcoming M16 OLED panels. According to a report by Android Authority, citing ETNews, these panels are also expected to feature on Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro models, indicating a shared shift to newer display technology across flagship devices.
 
The report notes that the M16 panels could deliver improvements in brightness, colour output and power efficiency compared to current-generation screens.
If accurate, the Pixel 11 lineup could be among the first smartphones to adopt Samsung’s latest display panels, given Google’s recent August launch timeline, which typically precedes Apple’s September iPhone releases. Current flagship devices such as the Pixel 10 Pro and iPhone 17 series are said to use older M14 OLED panels. Interestingly, Samsung’s own Galaxy S-series devices may adopt the newer panels later, with the Galaxy S27 lineup expected to arrive after competing devices already transition to the updated display technology.
 

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Pixel 11 may feature an all-black camera bar

In related news, according to a recent report by Android Headlines, the Google Pixel 11 could bring subtle design changes, including an all-black camera bar on the rear, replacing the dual-tone finish seen on the Pixel 10. The LED flash is expected to sit within the same black module as the cameras, while the phone may also feature slimmer bezels. Despite these tweaks, the overall design and dimensions are likely to remain largely similar to its predecessor.
In terms of specifications, the Pixel 11 is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, possibly with a new 7-core design, and may switch to a MediaTek M90 modem. The device could retain a 6.3-inch display, while improvements are expected in areas like on-device video processing, particularly for low-light recording. The smartphone is likely to launch in August, in line with Google’s usual release timeline.
 

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Topics : Google Samsung Google Pixel

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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