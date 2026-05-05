iOS 26.5 to bring E2E encryption for RCS messages between Apple and Android
Apple has rolled out iOS 26.5 Release Candidate, bringing end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging between iPhone and Android, along with suggested places in Maps and a new Pride-themed wallpaper
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
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Apple has released iOS 26.5 in Release Candidate preview for developers and public testers. According to a report by MacRumors, in the iOS 26.5 RC build, Apple has confirmed the arrival of end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging (beta) when chatting with Android users via the Messages app. Since this is an RC build, the stable update retaining the same feature may be released next week.
For those unfamiliar, end-to-end encryption in RCS will add a security protection layer in messages exchanged between compatible iOS 26.5 and Android devices. Essentially, the messages will be secured in transit, preventing any third party from accessing or reading them while they are being delivered.
iOS 26.5 release candidate: What’s new
End-to-end encryption RCS: According to the report, the feature is enabled by default and can be managed through a toggle in the Messages section within Settings. Encrypted chats are marked with a small lock icon. Notably, end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging will be tested in beta with iOS 26.5. Its availability depends on supported carriers and will expand gradually, with encryption working only when both sender and receiver are on networks that support the latest RCS standard.
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Suggested places in Apple Maps: This update brings the suggested places section in Apple Maps, where localised ads can appear. As per the report, businesses will be able to promote listings within search results and at the top of this section, with placements determined by relevance, user activity, and nearby trends. Notably, these ads will be clearly labelled and designed with privacy safeguards, ensuring that user location data and ad interactions are not linked to individual Apple accounts.
Pride wallpaper: iOS 26.5 will bring a Pride-dedicated iPhone wallpaper, which Apple says features a vibrant, celebratory design honouring LGBTQ+ communities during Pride Month and beyond, with a dynamic layout and customisable colours.
iOS 26.5: Eligible models
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max,
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:06 AM IST