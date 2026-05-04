Google set to redesign Gemini app across Android and Apple iOS: What's new

Google is reportedly rolling out a major redesign for its Gemini app, introducing changes to its interface and layout. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the update revamps nearly every part of the app, from the homepage to chat interactions, while adding a more visual experience. For now, the rollout appears limited, with only a small number of iOS users seeing the update. A wider release timeline, including Android availability, remains unclear.

Gemini redesign: What’s new

According to the report, one of the most noticeable changes is on the homepage, where Gemini now features a pill-shaped prompt box. The input field includes quick access to voice input and Gemini Live on the right, while a new “plus” button opens a bottom sheet.

This sheet provides access to features such as Photos, Camera, recent images, Files, Notebooks and additional uploads, making media and file handling more streamlined.

Google is also introducing a unified tools section within the app. Users can find options such as Images, Videos, Music, Canvas, Deep Research and Guided Learning listed together with brief descriptions. This approach has been tested across Android and desktop web versions and is already live on Gemini for Mac.

Visual and navigation changes

Another change is the refreshed homepage greeting, which now reads “Hi [name], what’s on your mind?”, placed centrally with a Gemini spark icon above it. The background has been redesigned with a colour gradient that subtly pulses, giving the app a more dynamic look.

Navigation has also been updated. The model picker has returned to the top-left corner as a dropdown, while the account switcher has been moved to the bottom of the navigation drawer, a shift from Google’s usual layout. The app also uses thinner, rounded icons for a cleaner visual style.

Changes inside chats

Inside chats, the “See thinking steps” option has been moved to an overflow menu, with detailed reasoning now appearing as a bottom sheet.

On iOS, the redesign is said to draw from Apple’s Liquid Glass design language, adding more visual depth and animations to the interface.