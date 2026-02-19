Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Audible now lets you switch to 'Read & Listen' mode for synced storytelling

Audible now lets you switch to 'Read & Listen' mode for synced storytelling

Audible has launched Immersion Reading in its app, letting users read and listen at the same time with synced, highlighted text for better focus and comprehension

Audible's Immersion Reading feature

Audible's Immersion Reading feature (Image: Audible)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon-owned Audible has introduced a new feature called Immersion Reading in its app that lets users read and listen to a book simultaneously. According to Audible Newsroom, it is designed for users who own both the audiobook and the eBook version of the same title in their Audible and Kindle libraries. The feature is rolling out first in the US and will expand to the UK, Australia and Germany in the coming months. 
 
Earlier this year, Spotify introduced a “Page Match” feature that allows users to switch between a physical book or eBook and its audiobook version while staying synced to the same point in the story.
 

Audible’s Immersion Reading feature: What’s it

According to the company, Immersion Reading lets users view the text on screen while the audiobook plays. The words are highlighted in real time as the narration continues, making it easier to follow. Readers can switch between “Listen” and “Read & Listen” modes within the app. To find compatible titles, Audible automatically detects matching eBooks and audiobooks in a user’s library and displays them using a dedicated filter. 
 
The feature was previously available on Kindle devices, but it is now being integrated directly into the Audible app. The company said that the idea is to combine the benefits of reading and listening in one place. Immersion Reading supports hundreds of thousands of titles in English, German, Spanish, Italian and French. Audible said there will be no changes to publisher royalty payments.

The company mentioned that the research suggests that reading while listening can improve focus and comprehension. The company’s internal data also shows that users who combine both formats tend to be more engaged, consuming nearly twice as much content each month compared to those who only listen to audiobooks. Audible stated that it believes this could be useful for language learners, students and frequent readers.
 

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

