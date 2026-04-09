OnePlus may be working on gaming handheld that looks like a phone: Details

OnePlus may be working on a gaming-focused handheld device that resembles a smartphone in design. According to a report by Android Authority, a few images of the device have surfaced online, showing a form factor that combines typical phone elements with gaming-oriented additions such as grips and extra buttons. While the device looks similar to a phone, the report does not confirm its functionality or whether it will support standard smartphone features.

OnePlus gaming handheld: What to expect

According to the report by Android Authority, images show a device with a candybar-style design, but with integrated handgrips on the back, giving it a gaming handheld-like appearance. The device appears to retain common smartphone elements such as a speaker grille, SIM tray, USB-C port and a dual rear camera setup with flash.

The report notes the presence of shoulder buttons on either side when the device is held horizontally, indicating a focus on gaming controls. In addition, there are larger buttons placed differently from typical volume keys, which could serve as programmable inputs, although this has not been confirmed.

As per Android Authority, the device is expected to feature an 8-inch display and may be powered by a flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset, possibly the Dimensity 9500.

The report adds that there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the images yet or whether the device will eventually be launched. Hence, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt.

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