"Grand Theft Auto VI" raked in $3.79 billion in sales within the first 24 hours of its launch, becoming the world's biggest entertainment release ever, as fans around the world celebrated the blockbuster title that is now a ​global cultural phenomenon.

The action-adventure title that sees criminal duo Lucia and Jason blitz through the neon-soaked ​streets of Vice City sold 32.5 million units pre-release, developer Rockstar Games said on Friday, a day after the game ‌launched to massive fanfare and critical acclaim globally.

GTA VI's day-one haul is nearly five times the estimated $800 million that its predecessor, GTA V, made on its first day in 2013. GTA V had been widely regarded as the best-selling videogame in the first 24 hours until now.

GTA VI has also surpassed the highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office, "Avengers: Endgame", which has grossed some $2.94 billion, according to media analytics firm Rentrak.

The title is set to boost financials at Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive, which is also the publisher behind other hits such as the "Red Dead Redemption" franchise and the "NBA 2K" basketball series.

"We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world," said Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games, calling GTA VI's release the beginning of a "new chapter" for the studio.

Take-Two shares ended Friday's trading session marginally higher.

The game reached players after a long wait of more than 13 ‌years. To soak it in, gamers all over the world have done everything from taking paid time off from work to signing "contracts" with their partners to get uninterrupted game time.

GTA VI marketing Blitz

Take-Two has shelled out an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs for GTA VI, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects. It began pre-orders for the game in June, but had remained tight-lipped about the numbers behind the hype.

"The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, but we still aren't ready to declare victory," CEO Strauss Zelnick had said on Take-Two's earnings call earlier this month.

"We tend to avoid ​claiming success before it occurs," he said then.

The game's lengthier promotional trailer, "GTA VI: An Extended Look" hit screens through Netflix in August and ‌helped drive a sixfold jump in pre-orders, according to Sensor Tower estimates.

In Miami, which Vice City is based on, the city's NBA team celebrated the release on Wednesday with a Vice City-themed match.

Over the weekend, the company is hosting "GTA VI: The Festival" - a music ​show with a ‌star-studded line-up that includes Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, hip hop record producer Metro Boomin and rapper Travis Scott.

What next for take-two?

Investors have been waiting to ‌hear from Take-Two about its plans for a PC launch of GTA VI and an online version rollout. The online, multiplayer component of a videogame is crucial in turning the title into a recurring revenue engine.

Some industry analysts are expecting the PC launch and ‌online mode ​in 2027.

Brokerage TD ​Cowen named Take-Two one of its "Best Ideas" for 2027, with its analyst Doug Creutz upbeat about the company's financial prospects when the game releases online.

"The potential ceiling for GTA VI's long-term recurrent consumer spending performance is very high... 'when' and 'how big' ‌the next GTA Online will be ​is the most important question for the stock, more so than GTA VI unit sales."