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What comes next excites me most: CEO Tim Cook on Apple turning 50

In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook reflected on Apple's journey, scale, and impact as the company completed 50 years

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Apple CEO Tim Cook (Photo:PTI)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared an internal memo with employees to mark the company’s 50th anniversary, reflecting on its growth, impact, and future direction. The memo was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman on X (formerly Twitter) and highlights Apple’s evolution from a garage startup to a global technology company with billions of active devices.
 
Cook’s message comes as Apple completes five decades since its founding on April 1, 1976, and at a time when the company is preparing its next set of software and AI-driven updates. 
 

What Tim Cook said in his memo

In the memo, Cook said Apple’s journey began with “a single computer prototype in a garage” and has since grown to more than 2.5 billion active devices in use worldwide.
 
He described the company’s impact as difficult to fully measure, noting that Apple products now shape how people create, communicate, and access information globally.

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Cook also referenced remarks by Steve Jobs, highlighting the idea that the world is built by people and can be reshaped by them. He said this belief continues to define Apple’s culture, which emphasises curiosity, collaboration, and building products that push boundaries.
 
The memo also focused on employees, with Cook thanking teams for their contributions and encouraging them to reflect on the importance of their work. He added that Apple remains focused on “empowering people and enriching their lives.”
 
Looking ahead, Cook said the company’s future remains the priority, adding that Apple is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the years ahead.
 
“As extraordinary as it is to reflect on the past fifty years, what excites me most is what comes next. The opportunities ahead of us are among the greatest we have ever seen — and there’s no team in the world better positioned to meet them,” Cook said.

What comes next from Apple

Apple has announced that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) will take place from June 8 to June 12. The company is expected to unveil the next generation of its software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, and more.
Apple has also partnered with Google to use Gemini AI models to support upcoming Apple Intelligence features, including a more advanced version of Siri. The AI-powered Siri was first previewed in 2024 but has since been delayed due to performance and reliability issues. It is now expected to roll out with upcoming software updates.
 
Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year. The foldable device is likely to feature a book-style design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Google Pixel Fold models, however, with a wider aspect ratio.

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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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