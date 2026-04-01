Google Find Hub website now lets users ring and locate tags, headphones

Google has reportedly rolled out an update to its Find Hub website that adds support for tracking tags and compatible accessories such as headphones, expanding functionality beyond phones and tablets. According to a report by 9To5Google, the update will allow users to locate and manage more devices directly from a desktop browser.

With this update, users can ring trackers, mark items as lost, rename devices, and remove them online, similar to the Android app experience, reported 9To5Google. Previously, the web version was limited to devices like phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, and select audio products, but it now includes broader accessory support, including items like wireless earbuds.

As per the report, the refreshed website also brings a Material 3-based layout for desktop, while the mobile interface mirrors the native app design. A new “People” tab has also been added as part of the expanded interface.

This comes shortly after Google introduced Find Hub integration in the Messages app and announced a lost luggage sharing feature with airlines, as the company continues to expand its device-tracking ecosystem.

What is Find Hub and what can it do

Google Find Hub is a device-tracking service that helps users locate their lost or misplaced gadgets and accessories linked to their Google account. It works across a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Wear OS watches, and supported audio products, and is accessible through both an Android app and a web interface.

The platform allows users to track the location of their devices on a map, make them ring to find nearby items, and mark them as lost if they go missing. In such cases, users can also manage device details remotely, such as renaming or removing them from their account, making it easier to stay in control even if the device is not physically with them.

With recent updates, Find Hub is expanding to support tracking tags and more accessories, along with features like sharing location details in specific use cases. Overall, it is designed to offer a centralised way to keep track of personal devices and improve the chances of recovering lost items.