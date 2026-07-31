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Home / World News / 32 killed, 10 trapped after explosion inside coal mine in Pakistan's Quetta

32 killed, 10 trapped after explosion inside coal mine in Pakistan's Quetta

The blast on Thursday was apparently triggered by a buildup of methane gas and occurred on the outskirts of the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta

People gather after an explosion buried parts of a coal mining complex on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan

People gather after an explosion buried parts of a coal mining complex on the outskirts of Quetta, Pakistan, July 30, 2026 | Reuters

Press Trust of India Quetta
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan killed at least 32 miners and trapped 10 others underground in what officials believed to be life-threatening conditions as rescuers raced to reach them.

The blast on Thursday was apparently triggered by a buildup of methane gas and occurred on the outskirts of the Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta, said government mine inspector Ghani Baloch.

The bodies of seven people were recovered hours after the blast, and emergency responders later found 25 more bodies, officials and a provincial disaster management agency said in a statement. It said the search and rescue operation was continuing, with rescue teams working to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners.

 

Baloch said rescue operations would continue until all the trapped miners were found, but he added that officials believed the death toll likely would rise further.

"The chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions because oxygen levels drop to zero, and rescuers are also proceeding cautiously inside the mine," Baloch said.

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Authorities were handing over the bodies to their families for burial, while relatives of those still trapped waited anxiously for news, Baloch said.

Baluchistan's Minister for Mines and Minerals Shoaib Nosherwani said the rescue teams were working under extremely difficult conditions.

Nosherwani expressed condolences to relatives of the victims and said the provincial government would pay compensation of 500,000 Pakistani rupees (about $1,800) to the family of each miner killed in the blast.

He said authorities would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion, and would review mining safety measures.

A coal miners' labour union said it suspected negligence led to the explosion and called for action against those responsible. In a statement, the Pakistan Central Mines Labour Federation urged the government to strictly enforce safety regulations and take tough action against companies that violate mine safety laws.

Deadly accidents are common in Pakistan's coal mining industry, particularly in Baluchistan, where many mines lack adequate ventilation, gas monitoring systems and other basic safety measures.

Mine workers and labour groups have long accused mine owners of failing to enforce safety regulations or provide adequate protective equipment.

Despite the risks and low wages, thousands of miners depend on the coal industry for their livelihoods in Baluchistan, Pakistan's largest but least developed province, where unemployment and poverty remain widespread.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan Balochistan Quetta blast coal mining explosion

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:58 AM IST