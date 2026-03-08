Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 6 arrested after explosive devices tossed near NYC Mayor Mamdani's house

6 arrested after explosive devices tossed near NYC Mayor Mamdani's house

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said two of the individuals arrested were accused of handling and igniting improvised explosives

zohran mamdani, NYC, new york

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Myles Miller
 
Authorities arrested six people connected to unrest during an anti-Muslim protest outside the residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani that prompted a bomb-squad response and a terrorism investigation. 
 
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said two of the individuals arrested were accused of handling and igniting improvised explosives, which appeared to be jars wrapped in black tape with nuts, bolts and screws attached and fitted with hobby fuses. Mamdani is New York’s first Muslim mayor. 
 
The incident began around around 11 a.m. near East End Avenue and East 87th Street, where a demonstration organized by conservative influencer Jake Lang drew about 20 participants. A nearby counter-protest against Lang’s group attracted roughly 125 people at its peak, Tisch said.
 
 
Shortly before noon, tensions escalated when a protester affiliated with Lang’s group used pepper spray against the counter-protesters and was later arrested, according to police.

Also Read

Zohran Mamdani

NYC Mayor Mamdani shows Trump mock newspaper to pitch his housing plan

A pedestrian during a snowstorm in Chicago on Nov. 29

Winter storm hits New York City; blizzard warning, travel ban in place

Air India

Air India scraps New York, Newark flights as blizzard batters US East Coast

zohran mamdani, NYC, new york

Zohran Mamdani reboots homeless encampment sweeps in New York City

Zohran Mamdani, Zohran

NYC Mayor Mamdani threatens 10% property tax hike as last-resort option

 
Then an 18-year-old man lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area, landing in a crosswalk near officers. Witnesses reported flames and smoke before the object struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police, Tisch said. The man then allegedly obtained a second device from a 19-year-old, lit it and dropped it along East End Avenue before both were taken into custody.
 
Tisch said she didn’t believe Mamdani or the first lady, Rama Duwaji, were at home at the time. Bomb squad technicians transported the items in a containment vessel for further testing to determine whether they were functional improvised explosive devices or hoaxes. 
 
Joe Calvello, a spokesman for Mamdani, called the gathering “despicable and Islamophobic” and described Lang as “a vile white supremacist.” He said Mandani spoke with Tisch about the investigation into the incident, which is being conducted by the New York City Police Department and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. 
 

More From This Section

ship, vessel, warship

US offers $20 bn reinsurance plan to revive shipping in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump

Trump says US will 'remember' as UK mulls support in war against Iran

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges Latin America to use military action to help US fight cartels

Balendra Shah's RSP makes history with landmark victory in Nepal election

Balendra Shah's RSP makes history with landmark victory in Nepal election

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump grieves with families during return of soldiers killed in Iran war

Topics : Zohran Mamdani New York City New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance