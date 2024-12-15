Business Standard
Home / World News / Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

The pact represents Britain's first free trade deals with Malaysia and Brunei, but while it had agreements with the other countries, CPTPP provisions go further, especially in giving companies choices

UK

The US pulled out in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump and the pact was reborn as the CPTPP. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain officially became the 12th member of a trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan, Australia and Canada on Sunday as it seeks to deepen ties in the region and build its global trade links after leaving the European Union. 
Britain announced last year it would join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in its biggest trade deal since Brexit. 
The accession means Britain will be able to apply CPTPP trade rules and lower tariffs with eight of the 11 existing members from Sunday - Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. 
The agreement enters into force with Australia on Dec. 24, and will apply with the final two members - Canada and Mexico - 60 days after they ratify it. 
 
The pact represents Britain's first free trade deals with Malaysia and Brunei, but while it had agreements with the other countries, CPTPP provisions go further, especially in giving companies choices on how to use "rules of origin" provisions. 
The CPTPP does not have a single market for goods or services, and so regulatory harmonisation is not required, unlike the EU, whose trading orbit Britain left at the end of 2020. 

More From This Section

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

Cyclone Chido death toll in Mayotte reaches 'several hundred': Official

Ukraine Crisis

Ukraine's drone hits Chechnya as Kyiv retaliates after Moscow attack

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Constitution will be amended with consensus of all: Nepal Home Minister

United Nations

UN envoy urges sanctions relief to rebuild Syria after Assad's ouster

Suchir Balaji

Who was Suchir Balaji, OpenAI whistleblower found dead in San Francisco?

Britain estimates the pact may be worth 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) a year in the long run - less than 0.1 per cent of GDP. 
But in a sign of the strategic, rather than purely economic, implications of the pact, Britain can now influence whether applicants China and Taiwan may join the group. 
The free trade agreement has its roots in the US-backed Trans-Pacific Partnership, developed in part to counter China's growing economic dominance. 
The US pulled out in 2017 under then-President Donald Trump and the pact was reborn as the CPTPP. 
Costa Rica is the next applicant country to go through the process of joining, while Indonesia also aims to do so.

Also Read

UK economy

UK economy shrinks in Oct, suffers first back-to-back declines since 2020

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Worker shortages raise doubts over Britain's plan to build for growth

arrested, jailed, police custody

British trader gets 12 years' jail in Denmark for 'cum-ex' tax fraud

Bank of England, England

Bank of England set to stay in central bank slow lane, keep rates on hold

University of Cambridge

British Indian student elected president of historic Cambridge Union

Topics : Britain Pacific trade pact Brexit deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayIndia vs Pakistan LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon