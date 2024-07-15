FBI says it hasn't determined a motive for assassination attempt on Trump

Not long before shots rang out, rallygoers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local police, according to two law enforcement officials. AP/PTI

On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but fine.

A former fire chief attending the rally with family was killed, as was the gunman. Two other people were also critically wounded.

President Joe Biden, Trump's rival in November, said the attempted assassination was not who we are as a nation. Biden also said he ordered an independent review of security at the rally in Pennsylvania.

The attack drew new attention to political violence in a deeply divided U.S. about four months before the next presidential election. It was the most serious attempt to kill a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981, and it came days before Trump is scheduled to accept the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The FBI identified the shooter, who was fatally shot by Secret Service agents, as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, and said he attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the rallygoer who was killed as Corey Comperatore, a former fire chief from the area, and said he died a hero.

"His wife shared with me that he dove on his family to protect them," Shapiro said. He declined to discuss the condition of two others who were wounded.

The FBI said Sunday that it had not yet determined a motive, but the agency believed that Crooks acted alone and that he was not previously on the bureau's radar. The agency is combing through his social media feeds and weapons but so far has not found any threatening writing or social media posts, officials said.

The absence of a clear ideological motive a full day later added to the deepening questions about the shooting and prevented the nation from drawing swift or tidy conclusions about one of the most shocking crimes in U.S. history.

"The shooting is being investigated as an attempted assassination and an act of domestic terrorism," the FBI said.



ALSO READ: Biden orders independent review of security after Trump rally incident



FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate also said rhetoric regarding threats of violence has already increased online in the aftermath of the shooting.

Not long before shots rang out, rallygoers noticed a man climbing to the roof of a nearby building and warned local police, according to two law enforcement officials.

One local police officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder, and Crooks quickly took a shot toward Trump, and that's when Secret Service snipers shot him, said the officials, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The officials also told AP that bomb-making materials were found inside Crooks' vehicle, and bomb-making materials were found at his home. Officials described the devices as rudimentary.

Investigators believe the weapon Crooks used was purchased by his father at least six months ago, the law enforcement officials said. Federal agents were still working to understand when and how his son obtained the gun and to gather additional information about Crooks, according to the officials.

Crooks' political leanings were not immediately clear. Records show Crooks was registered as a Republican voter in Pennsylvania, but federal campaign finance reports also show he gave $15 to a progressive political action committee on Jan. 20, 2021, the day President Joe Biden was sworn in to office.

Authorities told reporters that Crooks was not carrying identification so they were using DNA and other methods to confirm his identity. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.