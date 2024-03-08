Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fed is 'not far' from confidence needed to cut rates, says Jerome Powell

Powell's remarks add some additional color about officials' thinking around the timing of the first rate cut, bolstering the idea that such a move could come in the next few months

US Federal Reserve

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Steve Matthews

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank is getting close to the confidence it needs to start lowering interest rates.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We’re waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%,” Powell said Thursday while answering questions from the Senate Banking Committee. “When we do get that confidence — and we’re not far from it — it’ll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction.”

Powell’s remarks add some additional color about officials’ thinking around the timing of the first rate cut, bolstering the idea that such a move could come in the next few months.

Two-year Treasury yields fell following Powell’s comment, while traders boosted bets on a June rate cut. 


Powell repeated his testimony from Wednesday that it would likely be appropriate to cut interest rates “at some point this year,” but made clear officials are not ready yet. Policymakers need more evidence that inflation is heading sustainably to the central bank’s 2% goal before acting, he said.

After raising the benchmark federal funds rate more than five percentage points starting in March 2022, the Fed has held interest rates at a two-decade high since July. Against a backdrop of strong job growth and January jump in prices, officials have repeatedly emphasized they’re in no rush to lower borrowing costs from the current range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

In December, the committee penciled in three interest rate cuts for this year, but Fed officials will update their forecasts at the March 19-20 meeting.

The Fed chief was on Capitol Hill for the second of two days of his semiannual monetary policy testimony.

Powell’s European counterpart Christine Lagarde offered more specific guidance Thursday, indicating the European Central Bank may be in a position to lower rates in June. Fresh forecasts show inflation hitting the ECB’s 2% goal in 2025, but Lagarde said she and her colleagues aren’t “sufficiently confident” to start cutting yet.

“We clearly need more evidence, more detail,” the ECB president told reporters in Frankfurt, after policymakers left the deposit rate unchanged at 4% for a fourth straight meeting. “We will know a little more in April, but we will know a lot more in June.”

Also Read

Bitcoin nears $64,000, experts say it may beat previous high before halving

This asset has beaten others hands down in 2023 with a rise of 165%

At $35,198, Bitcoin climbs to highest since May 2022 on ETF excitement

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Bitcoin breaches $44,000 mark, now on the same level as in March 2022

Wake up, democracy under threat: US President Joe Biden to lawmakers

China vows to 'safeguard' national security with new laws at conclave

US employers add strong 275K jobs in sign of continued economic strength

Paris Olympics opening ceremony to be held during sunset on July 26

Donald Trump slams Joe Biden, calls him 'angry, mentally disturbed'


Topics : Interest Rates US Federal Reserve Federal Reserve US Senate European Central Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon