Business Standard

Saturday, January 25, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Israel, Hamas set to swap more hostages for prisoners in latest exchange

Israel, Hamas set to swap more hostages for prisoners in latest exchange

On Saturday, four hostages are expected to be freed for 200 prisoners, including 120 who are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis

Israel hostages released by Hamas

Israel hostages released by Hamas | Image: X/@DavidSaranga

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel and Hamas were expected to swap more hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

When the ceasefire started Sunday, three hostages held by the militants were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. On Saturday, four hostages are expected to be freed for 200 prisoners, including 120 who are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis. They will likely be released into Gaza or sent abroad.

 

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

They were taken from Nahal Oz base near the border with Gaza when Palestinian militants overran it, killing more than 60 soldiers there. The female abductees had all served in a unit of lookouts charged with monitoring threats along the border. A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the list.

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu defends Musk amid 'Nazi salute' row, calls him 'great friend'

US President Donald Trump

US suspends most foreign aid: What Trump admin's order means for the world

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Hamas names 4 hostages it plans to release today in new ceasefire exchange

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

News Highlights: India will continue buying Russian crude if available at discount, says Puri

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

Will topple govt if war doesn't resume after ceasefire: Israel minister

After the swap, Israel is expected to begin pulling back from the Netzarim corridor - an east-west road dividing Gaza in two - and allowing displaced Palestinians in the south to return to their former homes in the north for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Palestinians will only be allowed to move north on foot, with vehicular traffic restricted until later in the ceasefire.

What happens after the deal's initial six-week phase is uncertain, but many hope it will lead to the end of a war that has leveled wide swaths of Gaza, displaced the vast majority of its population, and left hundreds of thousands of people at risk of famine.

The conflict began with a cross-border attack led by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 others hostage.

More than 100 hostages were freed in a weeklong truce the following month. But dozens have remained in captivity for over a year with no contact with the outside world. Israel believes at least a third of the more than 90 captives still inside Gaza were killed in the initial attack or died in captivity.

Israel's air and ground war, one of the deadliest and most destructive in decades, has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not say how many were militants. They say women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump

Four days, countless headlines: How Donald Trump changed the game again

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Ex-president Rajapaksa's son arrested by Lanka police on corruption charges

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag

Philippines accuses China's naval forces of harassing fisheries vessels

Kristi Noem

Senate heads to approve Kristi Noem as Trump's homeland security secretary

Kush Desai

Who is Kush Desai? Donald Trump's newly appointed deputy press secretary

Topics : israel Israel-Palestine Gaza conflict Palestine deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon