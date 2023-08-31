Confirmation

Pak rupee ends at record low of 305.5/$ on eased import restrictions

Pakistan imposed import restrictions from 2022 to stem outflows from its shrinking foreign reserves

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's rupee fell to an eighth consecutive record closing low on Thursday, dropping to 305.5 per U.S. dollar, central bank data showed.
 
The rupee lost 0.4% as Pakistan eased import restrictions to abide by conditions set under a $3 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on political instability.
 
Pakistan imposed import restrictions from 2022 to stem outflows from its shrinking foreign reserves.
 
A caretaker administration is currently governing Pakistan, tasked with steering the country through to a national election that is due to take place by November. It is also grappling with acute political tension, as well as historically high inflation and interest rates.
 
Since the induction of the caretaker administration the rupee has shed 4.6%. Through August, the rupee lost 6.2%.
 
At least one review under the $3 billion IMF Standby Agreement (SBA) will be with the caretaker government.
 

Pakistan's sovereign dollar bonds slid on Thursday amid a broader emerging market debt rout. The 2031 maturity fell the most, by 2.5 cents, but several were down by 2 cents or more, according to Tradeweb data.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi
Editing by Sharon Singleton and Frances Kerry)
Topics : Pakistan Dollar

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

