Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sri Lanka fails to strike agreement on restructuring terms with bondholders

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis since independence from the British in 1948 after its foreign exchange reserves ran to catastrophic lows in early 2022

Sri lanka central bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka has failed to strike an agreement on restructuring about $12 billion of debt with its bondholders, the government said on Tuesday.
 
"The steering committee did not agree to extension of restricted discussions," it said in a regulatory filing.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Following talks with bondholders on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, Sri Lanka said it failed to reach consensus on the bondholders' proposal submitted earlier in the month.
 
After the announcement, Sri Lanka's bonds were down between 2.3 and 2.8 cents , leaving them at just over half their original face value at between 53 and 55 cents on the dollar.
 
The much-anticipated agreement in principle was needed for the island to finalise the second review of a $2.9 billion programme with the IMF and get executive board approval for the release of about $337 million.
 
Sri Lanka said it looked forward to continuing talks with bondholders in good faith as soon as possible with a view to reaching common ground in the next few weeks and ahead of the second review of the IMF programme.
 
Sri Lanka plunged into its worst financial crisis since independence from the British in 1948 after its foreign exchange reserves ran to catastrophic lows in early 2022 leaving it unable to pay for essentials including fuel, cooking gas, and medicine.
 
The island nation defaulted on its foreign debt in May 2022 and kicked off negotiations with bilateral creditors several months later, eventually securing an agreement in principal with China, India and the Paris Club last November.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka Debt market debt resolution Bond markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon