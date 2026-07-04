Saturday, July 04, 2026 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Three dead, seven others rescued after boat capsizes on Wisconsin lake

Three dead, seven others rescued after boat capsizes on Wisconsin lake

Strong storm on Geneva Lake topples trees, downs power lines and leaves several injured across Walworth County

boat capsized, boat

Geneva Lake, in southern Wisconsin, attracts tourists from the Chicago area and other parts | Image: Shutterstock

AP Lake Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people died and seven others were rescued Friday after a boat capsized in Geneva Lake as a strong storm passed through southern Wisconsin, an official said.

Many injuries were reported in Wisconsin's Walworth County after the storm toppled trees, knocked down power lines and damaged buildings, said Tom Hausner, undersheriff for the Walworth County Sheriff's department.

Hausner said he did not know any other information about the people who died and those rescued.

Police in the city of Lake Geneva are investigating, Hausner said. Officials there didn't immediately respond to an email and voice message from The Associated Press seeking more information.

 

Lake Geneva Mayor Todd Krause declared an emergency and said that one person had minor injuries after being struck by a falling tree. Several areas of the city were experiencing power outages, he said in a statement.

Also Read

Russian oil bound for China shifts to India

Another US military strike on alleged drug boat in Pacific kills three

Candela P12, flying boat

India's 1st electric hydrofoil flying boat launched in Mumbai: Key details

Jabalpur boat tragedy

MP boat tragedy: Death toll hits 13, body of last missing person recovered

Jabalpur boat tragedy

MP cruise boat tragedy: Toll rises to 9; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

boAt's co-founder Aman Gupta

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta raises ₹100 crore for new venture OFF/BEAT

Hausner said county authorities received multiple 911 calls reporting damage and people trapped in buildings and seeking help. He said deputies responded immediately but were delayed by downed power lines and trees blocking streets.

"Power lines are all over the place. We are urging people to stay away," he said.

Hausner said his agency asked for help from law enforcement in nearby counties and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Geneva Lake, in southern Wisconsin, attracts tourists from the Chicago area and other parts. The population in Walworth County, where the lake is located, nearly doubles during holiday weekends, Hausner said.

The storms that rolled through the Midwest on Friday afternoon and evening prompted multiple cities to cancel holiday festivals and reschedule fireworks displays.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, saying the forecast showed heavy rain Friday with lingering showers into Independence Day and a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delegates attend the meeting of North Atlantic Council in Defense Ministers at the NATO headquarters in June

Europe has replaced most assets cut by US from Nato war plans: Official

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas in 2024

Taylor Swift weds Travis Kelce in ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler

Donald Trump, Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin

Netanyahu, Trump agree to meet in US 'soon' during phone call: Israeli PMO

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

US must 'accept existing realities' on trade: Iranian Parliament Speaker

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump marks 250 yrs of US Independence with proclamation, grants 6 pardons

Topics : wisconsin Boat storm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance