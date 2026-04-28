No Brics joint statement on West Asia war due to lack of consensus: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that a joint statement could not be issued following the Brics Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) meeting, which took place on April 24 in the national capital, as member countries were unable to reach a general consensus concerning the conflict in West Asia.

"A Chair's Summary was released, as a joint statement could not be achieved. A joint statement was not possible because a general consensus could not be reached among the members--the delegates who attended the Brics MENA meeting--regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia.

Rejecting what he termed as speculative reporting on the matter, Jaiswal said, "We have seen some speculative and inaccurate reporting on the recent Brics officials meeting."

He referred to earlier multilateral outcomes, including the India-Arab League Foreign Ministers' meeting held in New Delhi, stating that the joint statement from that engagement was endorsed by all participants, including Palestine.

"I would refer you to the joint statement released on the occasion of the India-Arab League Foreign Ministers' meeting earlier this year. This meeting happened in Delhi. This outcome was endorsed by all present, including Palestine," Jaiswal said.

On the Chabahar Port issue, Jaiswal said discussions are ongoing with both Iran and the United States.

"This issue is under discussion with both Iran and the United States. Obviously, the current conflict is also a complicating factor. We will keep you posted as the situation evolves," Jaiswal added.

Earlier, the Brics Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) issued a Chair's Statement following their meeting here, where members expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in West Asia and deliberated on a wide range of regional issues.

According to the MEA, the meeting brought together Brics representatives to exchange views on the evolving situation in the region, including the Palestine issue and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The discussions also covered key areas such as the provision of humanitarian aid, the role of UNRWA, a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, and recent developments, including the ceasefire in Lebanon. Members further underlined the unacceptability of attacks on UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) and stressed the need for post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Syria.

In addition, the meeting addressed political processes and stability in countries including Yemen, Iraq, and Libya, along with the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The MEA noted that the participants shared assessments on the regional situation and emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation on these critical issues.

"Members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East and offered views and assessments on the matter. The discussions covered the Palestine issue and the Gaza situation, including provision of humanitarian aid, the role of UNRWA, zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, welcoming the ceasefire in Lebanon, the unacceptability of attacks on UNIFIL, post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation in Syria, political settlement in Yemen, stability and development in Iraq, political process in Libya, and addressing the humanitarian crisis in Sudan," the statement read.