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Home / World News / US jobless claims fall to decades low as layoffs stay largely subdued

US jobless claims fall to decades low as layoffs stay largely subdued

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, dropped to 1.79 million in the previous week, the lowest in two years

jobless claims

Representative image from file.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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Applications for US unemployment benefits plunged to the lowest level in decades, a sign that job-cut announcements have not yet meaningfully translated into layoffs.
 
Initial claims fell by 26,000 to 189,000 in the week ended April 25. according to Labor Department data released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 212,000 applications.
 
Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, dropped to 1.79 million in the previous week, the lowest in two years.
 
Filings have remained subdued despite high-profile companies such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Nike Inc. announcing job cuts, signaling the labor market continues to be in a low-firing environment. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited a labor market showing “more and more signs of stability” as a reason why the central bank didn’t have to rush toward further rate cuts.
 
 
Bloomberg Economics Says... “The decline in initial jobless claims for the week ending April 25 sends a strong signal that layoffs are still limited. That helps explain why labor-market sentiment has held up despite heightened uncertainty since the Iran conflict began.” — Eliza Winger
 
Before adjusting for seasonal factors, initial claims also fell last week. New York led the declines with nearly 11,000 fewer filings, erasing a large increase over the previous two weeks. California and Connecticut also registered sizable declines.
 
A separate report Thursday showed GDP advanced 2% in the first quarter, fueled by solid business and consumer demand.
 

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Topics : US jobless claims US jobless claims fall United States

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 11:34 PM IST

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