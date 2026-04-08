US military halts all offensive operations against Iran: Official
The official noted that defensive measures and operations would still be in effect
AP Washington
Listen to This Article
The US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, an official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive military operations, noted that defensive measures and operations would still be in effect.
It comes after President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with the Islamic Republic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:42 AM IST