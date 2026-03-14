US offers up to $10 mn reward for info on Mojtaba Khamenei, Iranian leaders

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and several other senior Iranian officials.

The announcement was made by the US Department of State on Friday under its Rewards for Justice Program, which offers financial incentives for information that helps identify or bring to justice individuals suspected of involvement in terrorism against the United States.

Reward and relocation assistance

Under the programme, individuals who provide credible intelligence may qualify for monetary rewards and relocation support.

Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation. pic.twitter.com/y7avkqdGWw — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) March 13, 2026

In a social media post, Rewards for Justice urged people with information about the listed Iranian leaders to come forward, stating that tips could make them eligible not only for a reward but also relocation assistance.

Apart from Khamenei, the updated list includes senior Iranian officials such as the country’s interior minister and the minister of intelligence and security.

Conflict continues to escalate in West Asia

In the latest escalation of the conflict, US carried out strikes on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub in the Persian Gulf. Washington said the attacks targeted military installations on the island and insisted that oil export infrastructure had not been damaged. The development comes amid growing concerns about potential disruptions to global crude supplies. Trump warned that Washington could deploy greater military force against Iran if instability in the region continues to threaten global oil flows.

Israel also launched strikes in Beirut, claiming the operation killed senior members of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities across West Asia. Coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military facilities triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region beginning February 28. Now the confrontation has been pushed into its second week.

Trump claims Iran ‘close to surrender’

Trump has said that Iran’s government was “about to surrender” as the conflict continues to intensify.

According to an ANI report, Trump made the remarks during a virtual meeting with world leaders earlier this week.

The discussions reportedly included the outcome of Operation “Epic Fury”, a large-scale military campaign targeting Iranian positions. Trump was quoted as telling allies that the operation had removed what he described as “a cancer that was threatening us all”.

As fighting continues, the US president also issued harsh criticism of Iran’s leadership, calling them “deranged scumbags”.

Referring to the ongoing military campaign, Trump said Washington was acting to “destroy the terrorist regime of Iran” through military means.