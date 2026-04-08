US slams attack on Israeli consulate in Istanbul, commends Turkiye response

US Ambassador to Turkiye, Tom Barrack, condemned the armed attack on the Israeli consulate in Besiktas on Tuesday, calling it an "attack on international order" and commending the Turkish security forces for their response.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms today's attack on the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul. Attacks on diplomatic missions are attacks on the international order -- and an assault on the principles that bind nations together. We commend Turkiye and Turkish security forces for their swift and decisive response." Ambassador Tom Barrack said in a post on X.

Israel's Foreign Minister also condemned the attack and appreciated Turkish security forces' swift action in thwarting this attack.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul today. We appreciate the Turkish security forces' swift action in thwarting this attack. Israeli missions around the world have been subjected to countless threats and terrorist attacks. Terror will not deter us," Israel Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Gunfire erupted near the Israeli Consulate in the Besiktas district of Istanbul on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security intervention. According to a report by Al Jazeera, citing local media sources, the area was cordoned off as Turkish security forces responded to the presence of armed individuals in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission.

The situation escalated into a direct confrontation when law enforcement officials engaged the gunmen. According to CNN Turk, which cited a statement from the Istanbul police department, the suspects were "met with immediate security response" by the officers on site.

While initial reports from the police department indicated that "three suspects were killed", Istanbul Governor Davut Gul later clarified the casualties from the violent confrontation.

According to a report by CNN, the Governor confirmed that "one assailant has been killed and two injured" during the attack, which also left "two police officers" with "minor injuries".

The incident triggered an immediate and heavy security response in the commercial hub. Following a period of "sustained gunfire", Turkish special forces were observed deploying to the area to secure the perimeter.

The attack comes amidst a volatile international climate, with CNN noting that Israeli authorities have reported an "unprecedented surge" in attempted strikes against their citizens and sites globally since the commencement of the Iran conflict.