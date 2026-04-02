War will continue till US faces 'permanent humiliation', surrenders: Iran

The Iranian military on Thursday issued a strongly worded response to the remarks made by US President Donald Trump during his address to the nation, warning that the ongoing conflict will persist until Washington faces what it described as "permanent humiliation, regret, and surrender", as reported by Iranian state media Press TV.

According to the statement issued by the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran rejected US claims about damaging Iran's military infrastructure and capabilities, asserting that US intelligence regarding Iran's military strength remains "incomplete".

The spokesperson added that Washington is unaware of the Islamic Republic's "vast strategic capabilities", dismissing Trump's claims of 'dramatically curtailing' Tehran's ability to launch missiles and drones amid the conflict.

"Your intelligence on our military power and equipment is incomplete. You know nothing of our vast strategic capabilities. Do not assume you have destroyed our strategic missile production sites, long-range attack and precision drones, modern air-defence systems, electronic warfare, or special equipment. Such assumptions will only deepen the quagmire you have fallen into. The sites you think you hit are insignificant; our strategic military production takes place at locations you do not know about and will never reach. Do not bother trying to count our missiles, drones, and strategic systems; you will be wrong and achieve nothing," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Press TV.

The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The spokesperson further accused the US of initiating aggression and vowed continued retaliation.

"You must pay for the aggression you started against our honourable, beloved, Muslim nation. This war will continue until you face permanent humiliation, regret, and surrender. Expect more crushing and devastating strikes from us in continuation of the severe blows you have already received," he stated, as quoted by Press TV.

This comes after Trump, during his address to the nation since the commencement of hostilities against Iran in late February, praised the American military for a "decisive" blow against the Islamic Republic, claiming that the core objective of the campaign was nearing completion.

The US President maintained that Iran's maritime and aerial capabilities have been systematically dismantled during the time and added that the country's broader military infrastructure has been severely diminished.

"Iran's navy is gone, its air force is in ruins, and its leaders, most of them terrorists, are now dead," Trump declared.

Detailing the impact of the strikes, the President stated that the opposition's "ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed."

He noted that "weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces - very few of them left" and claimed that the United States is "winning bigger than ever before.