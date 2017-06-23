800 Google Play Store apps infected by "Xavier" that leaks user information

Global firm Trend Micro on Friday announced that it has detected more than 800 applications in embedded with a "Xavier". This has been downloaded millions of times till date.

"Xavier" steals and leaks a user's information silently.

"These applications range from utility apps such as to wallpaper and We also provide multi-layered mobile security solutions to protect users from this threat," Trend Micro said in a statement.

Based on data from its "Mobile Reputation Service", the team found that Xavier's stealing and leaking capabilities are difficult to detect because of a self-protect mechanism through the use of methods such as string encryption, internet data encryption and emulator detection.

It also has the capability to download and execute other from a remote server, which might be an even more dangerous aspect of the

"The easiest way to avoid a cunning like 'Xavier' is to not download and install applications from an unknown source even if they are from legitimate stores like Google Play Store," said Nilesh Jain, Country Manager (India and Saarc), Trend Micro.