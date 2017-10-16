Artificial intelligence fuels customer experience strategies of iconic firm

AI fuels customer experience strategies of iconic companies A global survey of more than 550 senior executives across 30 countries and territories reports that 91 per cent of “iconic” companies — those that maintain both the highest levels of customer experience (CX) satisfaction and have world-leading brand recognition — deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to increase customer satisfaction, compared to 42 per cent of companies in their fields overall. The new report from MIT Technology Review is sponsored by Genesys and called “Getting to ...