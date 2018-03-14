Arvind gears up for demerger of branded apparel, engineering ventures

Even as it is set to touch the Rs 100 billion revenue mark for the first time in fiscal 2017-18, is gearing up for demerger of its & as well as ventures into separate entities, as part of restructuring its business. The integrated textile company is working towards closing the demerger by October 2018 which will result in three separate entities, each of which will look at three key businesses including textiles (including fabric, garments and technical textiles), & retail, and This will result in and business being demerged into the current subsidiary Arvind Fashions Limited while the will go under Anup "The demerger would be over by October this year. Only the brands business is getting demerged under Arvind Fashions Ltd., which is a 90 per cent subsidiary of Arvind Ltd while is getting demerged under Alok The textile business is, however, going to remain in Arvind Ltd," Jayesh Shah, director and chief financial officer of told Business Standard. Offering a rationale for the move, Shah said, "Textile and branded are two different businesses and it is the right time to demerge, giving investors options to choose between investing in textiles and branded business." The demerger comes at a time when is looking to cross the Rs 100 billion turnover mark on the back of a 15-16 per cent growth that it has been witnessing. "Going by the nine months’ run rate we should be crossing the Rs 100 billion mark this year. Profitability is something which we will not comment but overall the profitability has been good, said Shah. The Rs 100 billion turnover would come on the back of a 15-16 per cent growth being clocked by Arvind. Of this, Rs 40 billion is from and business which is entirely domestic, while Rs 60 billion would be from textiles, almost 50 per cent of which is export. While overall the company is growing at about 15-16 per cent, its business is growing at about 20 per cent, followed by textiles at about eight per cent.

Backed by some of the power and emerging brands such as US Polo, GAP, Arrow, Flying Machine, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, among others, Arvind's and business has been spearheading profitability for the company.