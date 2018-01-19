JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises record 20% to Rs 46.43 billion
Business Standard

Cigarette maker ITC's third-quarter profit rises 17%; beats estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 28.32 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data

Reuters 

ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar addresses shareholders in the presence of other board members during 105th Annual General Meeting of the Company

ITC Ltd, India's biggest cigarette maker, posted a 16.8 per cent rise in its third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a one-time gain.

The company, which also makes consumer goods ranging from biscuits to skincare products, said its profit rose to Rs 30.90 billion ($484.53 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 26.47 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 28.32 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

The company reported a gain of Rs 4.13 billion on account of entry tax in the state of Tamil Nadu that was written back in the quarter.
First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements