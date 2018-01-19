Cigarette maker ITC's third-quarter profit rises 17%; beats estimates

Ltd, India's biggest maker, posted a 16.8 per cent rise in its third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a one-time gain.

The company, which also makes consumer goods ranging from biscuits to skincare products, said its profit rose to Rs 30.90 billion ($484.53 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 26.47 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 28.32 billion, according to Eikon data.

The company reported a gain of Rs 4.13 billion on account of entry tax in the state of that was written back in the quarter.