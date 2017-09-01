Compass SUV crosses 10,000 bookings mark

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Friday said it has received 10,000 bookings for its newly launched SUV, Jeep



The company had opened pre-bookings for the on June 19 before launching it on July 31 this year and has received over 92,000 enquiries so far, said in a statement.



"The Made in India Jeep has gained remarkable traction in the market... We are working with our plant to deliver the product to customers in the least possible time," President and Managing Director said.



The Jeep price range starts at Rs 14.95 lakh for the 1.4-litre petrol entry level variant and goes up to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for 2-litre diesel top end variant.