Dual-camera Lenovo K8 Note launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the much-awaited 'K8 Note' in India at Rs 12,999 (3GB RAM and 32GB storage version) that comes with a dual- setup (13MP+5MP sensor with flash).

The 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant will cost Rs 13,999. The device with first stock Android (7.1.1) has 13MP selfie that supports professional mode and flash (full-light LED flash) as well.

'K8 Note' will retail in venom black and fine gold colours on Amazon India, starting August 18.

"This is the first global launch of a product in India. 'K8 Note' comes packed with everything that our consumers would expect from a smartphone today - an eye-catching design, dual cameras, 10-core processor, great and, of course, the 'TheaterMax' technology that is the hallmark of the Note series," Sudhin Mathur, Country Head, Mobile Business Group, India, told reporters here.

'TheaterMax' allows users to view the content on your phone on a much larger virtual screen once they put on a VR headset and 'Dolby Atmos' ensures high-quality

The dual set-up has a 13MP primary and 5MP depth sensor for better pictures and enhanced depth of field.

Reacting to rumours that the company was superstitious and didn't launch the 'K7' series, Anuj Sharma, Head of Product Marketing (Smartphones) at Lenovo, said: "There was a K7 Note but that wasn't killer enough. We skipped a generation, took a leap and made 'K8 Note'".

In terms of specifications, 'K8 Note' is powered by a 10 core 2.3 Ghz Helio SoC processor.

The 10-core processor is designed for those seeking high-performance. Also on board is an 'ARM Mali T-880 MP4' graphics processing unit to eliminate lags.

The device sports 5.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 450 NITs brightness.

There's a layer of and Oleophobic coating atop.

has also made the K8 Note splash resistant.

Note series has been focusing on excellent battery life and the K8 Note is no exception. It features a hefty 4000mAh battery. A 15-watt is included that promises to charge the device quickly.

There's a dedicated on the device for music lovers. The smartphone also supports and VoLTE.

The stock Anrdoid makes it the first device in the 'Killer Note' series to run on pure or stock Android, giving users a smooth and secure experience with all of Google's services including Google Assistant. The device would receive at least one OS upgrade.