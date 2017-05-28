Fairfax sells 12% stake in ICICI Lombard to Warburg Pincus for Rs 2,473 cr

ICICI Lombard General on Sunday said its foreign partner Canada-based Fairfax has offloaded part stake of 12.18 per cent to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore.

The board, at its meeting held today (May 28), took note of the proposed sale of approximately 12.18 per cent shareholding in the firm by Fairfax to Red Bloom Investment (9%), a company wholly owned by private equity funds managed by LLC.

Besides, others that picked stakes were Tamarind Capital Pte (1.59%), a company wholly owned by the Clermont Group, and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund (1.59%), a fund managed by IIFL Asset Management.

The company, formed in 2001, is a joint venture between and Prem Watsa-run Fairfax Financial Holdings with a valuation of Rs 20,300 crore.

The stake sale by Fairfax is part of its plan to sell 25 per cent in the general firm and start a new joint venture.

ICICI Securities acted as an advisor.

It is to be noted that last year, Fairfax Financial Holdings made an additional 9 per cent stake acquisition in ICICI Lombard General Company for an estimated Rs 1,550 crore.

Following the transaction, the holding of Fairfax rose to 35 per cent in ICICI Lombard while that of came down to 64 per cent.