Festive season sales: Over 3k Flipkart sellers sold goods beyond Rs 10 lakh

While marketplace Flipkart might have outsold rival by a factor of two in the largest sale of this festive season, sellers embedded on the platform too witnessed their best-selling days this year.

Flipkart claims that over 3,000 sellers this year saw sales exceed the Rs 10 lakh mark in the five-day sale period that ended last week. Moreover, the company’s dominance in the market meant sellers saw 70 per cent of their demand being drive by Flipkart alone.

“Sales were twice as much as what we did in the last Big Billion Days sale and this was seen across our seller base. This ensured they are our seller satisfaction scores through the sale was at 95 per cent,” said Nishant Gupta, Head of Marketplace Business, Seller and Marketing Support at Flipkart.

Flipkart claimed that it had captured 70 per cent of the market in India during the five days that ended on September 24. Analyst Consulting said the homegrown giant’s share of the market was closer to 58 per cent, still more than double that of its closest rival

Key to this success the company says is the preparation that began eight months in advance of its Big Billion Days sale. The company began sharing insights with its sellers from what products sell well during the festival sale to what sort of discounts they should be offering. Three months prior to the sale, the company beings implementing this by asking sellers to begin stocking up.

“We even discuss with them what type of fulfilment needs to be done for specific parts of their inventory. Whether it needs to be in Flipkart warehouses or the seller's own warehouse and those constructs then get frozen,” added Gupta.

Planning the most minute details is what Flipkart says helps it win during the festive sales. Moreover, it says to boost the morale of sellers during the sale this year it even rolled out a programme to reward employees of its sellers.

Last year, Flipkart underwent an exercise to weed out bad sellers on its platform in an attempt to improve customer experience and reduce costs which are attached to servicing its sellers. The company even incentivised sellers who had fewer product returns, which is a huge cost for marketplace, to sell more products on their platform.

On the other hand, claims it has a large base of sellers which is in excess of 225,000 on its platform in the country. The company says its biggest focus area since the rollout of Prime has been to get products to customer doorsteps in the shortest period possible. For this, devised Seller Flex and Easy Ship exclusively for India to get around the hurdles of a lacking logistics network.