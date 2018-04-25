JUST IN
Good news for Jet Airways flyers: Now, bid for an upgrade to first class

Passengers can place a bid on the Jet Airways' website under the 'manage my booking' section, stating the amount they're willing to bid for the upgrade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Full-service carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Jet upgrade' initiative, allowing premiere to upgrade to a higher class through a bidding process.

Under the programme, passengers holding confirmed economy or premiere bookings can bid for an upgrade to premiere or first class respectively, the airline said in a statement.

Passengers can place a bid on the Jet Airways' website under the 'manage my booking' section, stating the amount they're willing to bid for the upgrade.

The bidding will open at least seven days prior to the flight's departure date and close 24 hours before the scheduled departure.

In the interim, guests can modify, or even cancel their bids. However, they will not be able to withdraw their bid, once the bid is accepted as per the defined timelines, the statement said, claiming the scheme is the first of its kind in the industry.

A revised e-ticket will be sent to the winning bidder. The original booking of all other guests will remain unaffected. The airline will notify the passengers about the bids and their status via email well in advance of the flight's departure.

The programme will be available across the airline's entire network of 65 domestic and international destinations, and on all flights operated by Jet Airways.
First Published: Wed, April 25 2018. 21:22 IST

