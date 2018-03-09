GTL Infrastructure tanks 20% on Aircel insolvency woes

Shares of slumped as much as 20 per cent in morning trade today after it said the impact of Aircel's insolvency will be materially adverse for the company. Shares of the company plunged 19.85 per cent to a low of Rs 3.11 on the On the NSE, the stock fell 19.21 per cent to touch its 52-week low of Rs 3.15.

The stock has fallen by 57 per cent since the start of this year.

On March 1, 2018, Aircel surprisingly and unexpectedly filed for bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (NCLT) with an intent to undertake a resolution plan.

"Given that Aircel contributed 43 per cent of the revenues of the company as on March 2017, the impact of Aircel's insolvency will be materially adverse for the Company," said in a regulatory filing.

Aircel has overdue outstandings towards infrastructure provisioning fees and past settlements of over Rs 384 crore, the filing said.

"In the event no revival is possible and Aircel becomes insolvent, the company would lose all 23,727 of Aircel's tenancies. As a result thereof, the company's tenancies will likely to close at 26,639 as on March 31, 2018 as against 51,587 tenancies as of December 31, 2017," the filing added.