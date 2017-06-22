GTPL Hathway: Expensive entertainment

There are multiple growth triggers but new competition can spoil show

There are multiple growth triggers but new competition can spoil show

In a sector where most players are not making money, multiple system operator GTPL Hathway has remained in the black for the past few years. The company offers digital cable services to 189 towns. Its net profits grew 23 per cent annually over the FY12-FY16 period. The numbers were Rs 69 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 43 crore for the nine months-ended December 2016. Revenues during this period grew to Rs 845 crore in FY16. The company occupies a 67 per cent market share in cable television in Gujarat and is the number two operator in Howrah and Kolkata. An increase in ...

Ram Prasad sahu