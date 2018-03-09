India needs 1,750 new aircraft over 20 years to meet rising demands: Airbus

India will require 1,750 new passenger and cargo over the next 20 years to meet an exponential rise in both passenger and freight traffic, according to latest India Market Forecast.

To help meet this growth, India will need 1,320 new single-aisle and 430 wide-body valued at $255 billion, a statement said on Friday.

"Make in India is at the heart of our strategy. has the largest footprint in India of any International manufacturer, nationwide across all programmes. Our sourcing volume has grown 16 times over the past 10 years and it is currently at more than $550 million annually," said Srinivasan Dwarakanath, President Commercial in India.

India is set to become the world's third largest aviation market by 2019-20 and is well positioned to partner its growth with backlog orders of over 530 to date, the statement said.

It said while much of the air traffic growth was expected to be driven by the fast expanding economy, rising wealth and urbanisation, ambitious government-backed regional connectivity programmes were also set to enhance demand for air travel.

Domestic Indian traffic was expected to grow five-and-a-half times over the next 20 years (2017-36), reaching the same level as the US domestic traffic now, making it one of the world's fastest growing markets, according to Airbus' India Market Forecast.